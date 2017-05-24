Dana White Responds To Cyborg's Recent Assault Charges

Meanwhile, despite having received a negative reaction from many fans and several other prominent female fighters for her cyber-bullying campaign against "Cyborg", Magana appears to be eager to see her attacker get punished to the full extent of the law. Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino, the consensus top pound-for-pound fighter in women's mixed martial arts, is facing misdemeanour battery charges after striking strawweight Angela Magana in the face during the 2017 UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas.

