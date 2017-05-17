Dana White finalises Conor McGregor's...

Dana White finalises Conor McGregor's deal, starts negotiations with Floyd Mayweather

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Fight promoter Dana White says he has an agreement with mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor for a proposed megafight, but boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather remains unsigned, AFP reports. White told American television cable channel TNT on Wednesday night that McGregor has agreed to a boxing match and not a martial arts fight which heavily favours Mayweather, who has never lost in his two-decades long storied career.

