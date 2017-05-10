Dana White: Conor McGregor wants to f...

Dana White: Conor McGregor wants to fight twice this year

11 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor took a 10-month vacation from mixed martial arts after capturing the division crown at UFC 205 back in November. So by his own decree, we shouldn't expect to see "Notorious" back inside the Octagon until September, which then gives him three months to make good on promotion president Dana White's timeline for return.

