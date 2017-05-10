Dana White: Conor McGregor wants to fight twice this year
Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor took a 10-month vacation from mixed martial arts after capturing the division crown at UFC 205 back in November. So by his own decree, we shouldn't expect to see "Notorious" back inside the Octagon until September, which then gives him three months to make good on promotion president Dana White's timeline for return.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
