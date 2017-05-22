'Cyborg' Cited for Misdemeanor Battery in Magana Scuffle, Could Face 6 Months in Jail
The physical confrontation between "Cyborg" Cristiane Justino and Angela Magana may have started and ended in a heartbeat but the fallout is just beginning. Justino, 31, has been cited for misdemeanor battery after her May 21 altercation with Magana.
