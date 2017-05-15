Conor McGregor will be granted a license to box Floyd Mayweath...
The reigning UFC lightweight champion is currently pursuing a mega-money boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr, a contest which has been on the table for the last six months. Talks between the fighters' respective teams have reached an advanced stage, but an agreement to see 'The Notorious' lock horns with the legendary boxer hasn't been struck - much to the frustration of many in the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds.
