Conor McGregor signs contract for billion-dollar fight against Floyd Mayweather1 hour ago
Conor McGregor has made an agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the negotiation to make the "Billion Dollar Fight". "It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Paradigwm Sports Management," McGregor said.
