Conor McGregor given deadline to decide on Floyd Mayweather showdown
Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has been given a Sunday deadline to agree to fight retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White said. White, speaking on the Jim Rome radio show, said he will settle the matter with McGregor by Sunday or move on and forget about the much-teased possibility of matching star attractions from both fighting realms in one contest.
