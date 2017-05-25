Congressman and former MMA fighter we...

Congressman and former MMA fighter weighs in on reporter 'body slam'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The buzzword around Capitol Hill on Thursday is "body slam," and you'd be hard-pressed to find a member of Congress who better understands the concept of "body slamming" than Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who is a former mixed martial arts fighter. On Wednesday night, Montana House candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after a Guardian reporter alleged he was "body-slammed" by the Republican at his campaign headquarters in Bozeman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC