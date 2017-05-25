Congressman and former MMA fighter weighs in on reporter 'body slam'
The buzzword around Capitol Hill on Thursday is "body slam," and you'd be hard-pressed to find a member of Congress who better understands the concept of "body slamming" than Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who is a former mixed martial arts fighter. On Wednesday night, Montana House candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after a Guardian reporter alleged he was "body-slammed" by the Republican at his campaign headquarters in Bozeman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC