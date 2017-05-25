Congressman and former MMA fighter weighs in on reporter 'body slam'

The buzzword around Capitol Hill on Thursday is "body slam," and you'd be hard-pressed to find a member of Congress who better understands the concept of "body slamming" than Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who is a former mixed martial arts fighter. On Wednesday night, Montana House candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after a Guardian reporter alleged he was "body-slammed" by the Republican at his campaign headquarters in Bozeman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.