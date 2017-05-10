Community Roundup: Sanchez wins gold ...

Community Roundup: Sanchez wins gold in karate tournament

Elijah Sanchez of Haley's Martial Arts won gold in sparring at the Okaigan Dojo's Northern California Invitational Karate Tournament on Sunday in Sunnyvale. Items for the community sports roundup must be typed and turned in by 5 p.m. on the Monday after the event.

