Commentary: St Lucia finance minister...

Commentary: St Lucia finance minister's 'Judo budget' was predictable

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Melanius Alphonse The second session of the eleventh parliament of Saint Lucia got under way on Tuesday, April 25. However, much the same as the first, lying and deception was even more confounding and self-serving, with a EC$1.5 billion Judo budget, namely, the 2017/18 estimates of revenue and expenditure. The political Judo After all, the handwriting was on the wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr '17 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr '17 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar '17 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC