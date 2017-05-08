Columbia martial arts school to celebrate grand opening May 14

Columbia martial arts school to celeb...

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Instructor Chris Adams, a si bak, teaches Jow Ga Kung Fu at the new U.S. Jow Ga Martial Arts School of Columbia, which celebrates its official grand opening on Sunday, May 14. Instructor Chris Adams, a si bak, teaches Jow Ga Kung Fu at the new U.S. Jow Ga Martial Arts School of Columbia, which celebrates its official grand opening on Sunday, May 14. U.S. Jow Ga Martial Arts School of Columbia will usher in a new era of students at a new facility off Old Annapolis Road. A grand opening is planned on Sunday, May 14. The school originally opened in Columbia as the Jow Ga kung fu Athletic Association in 1998 under the direction of Sifu Derek Johnson, who was a police officer for 25 years.

