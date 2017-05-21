City fetes Team Lakay anew

MEMBERS of the country's best mixed martial arts team were honored by Baguio City anew after going 5-0 in ONE Championship recently that saw Eduard Folayang defending his lightweight world championship belt against Ev Ting. Led by Mayor Mauricio Domogan, Vice Mayor Edison Bilog and members of the City Council, Folayang was joined by Coach Mark Sangiao, lady fighter Gina Iniong, Danny Kingad and Geje Eustaquio.

