Chuck Liddell's UFC comeback depends entirely on opponent
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion, Chuck Liddell, has been making headlines these past few weeks for being physically shredded and training hard inside the gym. Only Liddell knows that for sure, but let's also keep in mind that he's currently unemployed and has nothing better to do than hang out at the gym and train all day.
