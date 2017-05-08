Chinese Standout Jingliang Li Returns...

Chinese Standout Jingliang Li Returns, Faces Jonathan Meunier at UFC Fight Night 110 in Singapore

The most successful Chinese fighter in Ultimate Fighting Championship history, Jingliang Li , has a new contract and now, he's got a new fight booking. The UFC announced a welterweight addition to its UFC Fight Night 111 lineup on Monday, bolstering the card with a contest between China's Jingliang Li and Canada's Jonathan Meunier .

