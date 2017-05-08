China MMA star: 'If Conor McGregor dares to fight me, I'll do it immediately'
Li Jingliang may talk a bold and brash game, but not for nothing he's seen as his country's best prospect in the premier Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion. Li Jingliang of China celebrates his win over Bobby Nash during a UFC Fight Night event on Jan 28, 2017 in Denver, US SINGAPORE: After nearly an hour of media interviews on the back of a gruelling training session, mixed martial arts fighter Li Jingliang is tired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC