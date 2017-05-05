Charlie Hunnam Did 1,000 Pushups a Day For His King Arthur Body! See...

Charlie Hunnam Did 1,000 Pushups a Da...

Charlie Hunnam Did 1,000 Pushups a Day For His King Arthur Body!

But what she really wanted to know was how did he get so shredded to play King Arthur ! Turns out the answer is simple but cray: doing an INSANE amount of pushups! He explained: "I did a lot of fighting; I did some muay thai, some boxing, some jiu jitsu but mainly I set myself a goal of doing a thousand pushups a day minimum for six months."

