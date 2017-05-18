Champion Joiner

HORSHAM mixed martial arts fighter Jeremy Joiner has won the XFC Heavyweight Title in Brisbane on Saturday against Chris Lokteff. "I did a lot of training and sparring with top quality people which played a huge part in this win."

