Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Matt Holland won European Masters double bronze.

14 hrs ago Read more: The Northern Scot

A coach at the Focus on the Ground club he formed in Elgin a decade ago, Holland proved his skills on the competitive arena by clinching a double bronze in this month's European Masters in Barcelona. It was the greatest achievent of Buckie-based coffee machine service engineer's 16-year career in the grappling art of BJJ, which shares similarities to judo.

