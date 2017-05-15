Blake Lively to play cage fighter in ...

Blake Lively to play cage fighter in Bruised

13 hrs ago

The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who won acclaim for her performance in shark attack thriller 'The Shallows' - is to be the lead star in the drama which follows the life of a single mother who has two jobs who must use her mixed martial arts skills order to keep her son. The movie is to be directed by Nick Cassavetes, who worked on 'The Notebook' and 'The Other Woman', from a story by Michelle Rosenfarb.

