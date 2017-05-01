Bellator Unveils Monster Fight Card f...

Bellator Unveils Monster Fight Card for NASCAR All-Star Race

Read more: MMA Weekly

The Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series visits Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race weekend on Saturday, May 20 and will feature several MMA bouts throughout the afternoon prior to the start of the on-track racing action. All bouts are set to take place between 3:30-5 p.m. ET at the Monster Energy display in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone.

