Bellator MMA results for first-ever 'Monster Energy Fight Series' with NASCAR
Fists clashed at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., this past weekend , but not because two NASCAR drivers had a heated exchange on pit road . Instead, a special presentation of Bellator MMA inaugurated its Monster Energy Fight Series , complete with appearances by Dan Henderson and Tito Ortiz for fans who ventured down to Speedway Fan Zone.
