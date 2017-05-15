Beating the Odds: UFC 211

David Branch made up for lost time, even if his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship was not as aesthetically pleasing as he had hoped. The former two-division World Series of Fighting champion eked out a split decision over American Top Team 's Krzysztof Jotko in a three-round middleweight showcase at UFC 211 "Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2" on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

