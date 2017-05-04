'Beat 'em to the punch': Fredericton hosts 1st MMA fight Saturday
"It's a part of history," said Andy Young, the five-time world kickboxing and karate champion, who's putting on the event. The fight will include kickboxing and mixed martial arts and will feature fighters from all around the world and Fredericton's very own Adam Burke MacDougall and Kyle Laskey, both MMA fighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr '17
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC