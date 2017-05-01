Anne Chen's parents train in her Thai boxing gym. Photo: Handout

Anne Chen quit her high-paying job to pursue her dream of helping underprivileged youngsters by founding a Thai boxing gym Former lawyer Anne Chen Wai-yui had never heard of social enterprises until she set up a Muay Thai boxing gym in 2015 to help underprivileged youngsters. Chen has helped more than 50 youths over the past two years, of whom 13 have become associate coaches at her gym, Elite Thai Boxing and Fitness.

