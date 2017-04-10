Young and old make the grade at Otley...

Young and old make the grade at Otley Karate Centre

STUDENTS from Otley Karate Centre had plenty to celebrate at their recent grading examinations held at the URC Bridge Church Hall. Proving that karate is suitable for all ages and abilities are grandfather Bob Duffisey and his grandson Hugo Crowther who both successfully obtained their yellow belts.

