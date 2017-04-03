Yoel Romero wants Anderson Silva at UFC 212 for interim middleweight title

Unfortunately for Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum was recently forced out of their upcoming bout at UFC 212 on June 3 in Brazil due to a failed United States Anti-Doping Agency test for marijuana metabolites . Luckily for the legendary Brazilian fighter, top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight contender Yoel Romero is willing to step in for Gastelum and challenge "Spider" at UFC 212.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.