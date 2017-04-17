World champion sumo wrestlers spar in Seattle

Sumo wrestlers Kelly Gneiting, right, and Byambajav Ulambayar, left, prepare to spar during LivingSocial's Sumo + Sushi tour Sunday, June 2, 2013, at Fremont Studios in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle. Each date of the eight-city tour includes a three-course sushi meal and sake for attending guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.