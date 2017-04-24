Wirral martial arts champion prepares...

Wirral martial arts champion prepares to defend title

14 hrs ago

Tim Barnett, from Wallasey, won the British Association of Mixed Martial Arts' Lonsdale lightweight title in front of 10,000 people in the SSE Arena Belfast in February Tim Barnett, from Wallasey, won the British Association of Mixed Martial Arts' Lonsdale lightweight title in front of 10,000 people in the SSE Arena Belfast in February and will defend this at the city's Genting Arena on May 12. Currently undefeated in four professional fights as a lightweight mixed martial artist, Tim trains at the MMA Academy in Liverpool under ex UFC veteran Jason Tan.

