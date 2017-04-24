Video: Lerdsila Brutally Head Kicks Hebeisen into Oblivion in Lion Fight 36 Headliner

After a tremendous undercard that was loaded with action and savage body assaults that would make Bas Rutten proud, all-time great Thai fighter Lerdsila PhuketTopTeam scored one of the most brutal head kick knockouts in the sport's history. Lerdsila was originally slated to face Sergio Wielzen for the lightweight championship in the main event of Lion Fight 36 Friday night.

