Video: Lerdsila Brutally Head Kicks Hebeisen into Oblivion in Lion Fight 36 Headliner
After a tremendous undercard that was loaded with action and savage body assaults that would make Bas Rutten proud, all-time great Thai fighter Lerdsila PhuketTopTeam scored one of the most brutal head kick knockouts in the sport's history. Lerdsila was originally slated to face Sergio Wielzen for the lightweight championship in the main event of Lion Fight 36 Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC