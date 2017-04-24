Video: Dana White talks humble beginnings, childhood street fights on 'The Exchange'
Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White may be rolling in the dough now , but the outspoken leader of the world's leading mixed marital arts organization wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth. In fact, he was downright broke, as he had to wear knockoff clothing since his family couldn't afford the good stuff growing up.
