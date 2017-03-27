Video: Behind-the-scenes of Conor McGregor's return to Madison Square Garden

Conor McGregor made history at UFC 205 , becoming the first and only person to ever hold two separate division titles at the same time under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner, defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 which went down inside Madison Square Garden in New York City last November. "Notorious" returned to the infamous arena on March 17 to accompany his fellow countryman, Michael Conlan, as he made his pro boxing debut by defeating Tim Ibarra in round three via technical knockout.

