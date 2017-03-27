Video: Behind-the-scenes of Conor McGregor's return to Madison Square Garden
Conor McGregor made history at UFC 205 , becoming the first and only person to ever hold two separate division titles at the same time under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner, defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 which went down inside Madison Square Garden in New York City last November. "Notorious" returned to the infamous arena on March 17 to accompany his fellow countryman, Michael Conlan, as he made his pro boxing debut by defeating Tim Ibarra in round three via technical knockout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Sat
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Sat
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC