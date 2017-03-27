Video: Behind-the-scenes of Conor McG...

Video: Behind-the-scenes of Conor McGregor's return to Madison Square Garden

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Conor McGregor made history at UFC 205 , becoming the first and only person to ever hold two separate division titles at the same time under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner, defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 which went down inside Madison Square Garden in New York City last November. "Notorious" returned to the infamous arena on March 17 to accompany his fellow countryman, Michael Conlan, as he made his pro boxing debut by defeating Tim Ibarra in round three via technical knockout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Sat karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Sat Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC