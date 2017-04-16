Vidals, Durano to carry PH colors in ...

Vidals, Durano to carry PH colors in karate tilt in Malaysia

THE Vidal siblings Rafael and Ayanna, and Stephen Durano will be donning the country's colors when they see action in the 18th Milo International Open Karatedo Championship 2017 on May 12 to 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rafael, a veteran in international competitions, is joining the 12 to 13 years old age group for kata and kumite, while Ayanna will join the 10 to 11 years old age group also in kata and kumite.

