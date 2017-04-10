UFC 'Road to the Octagon' video replay for Demetrious Johnson vs Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24

Fresh off last Saturday's UFC 210 pay-per-view event in Buffalo, New York, Ultimate Fighting Championship is ready to dish out its next offering, as the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion presents UFC on FOX 24 this Saturday from inside Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Headlining the event is a flyweight title fight, as division king Demetrious Johnson attempts to tie Anderson Silva's record of 10 straight title defenses when he takes on Wilson Reis.

