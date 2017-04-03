UFC President Dana White Visits Buffalo

UFC President Dana White Visits Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Ultimate Fighting Championship's President Dana White joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other local political leaders on Friday afternoon at 716 Food and Sport to celebrate the return of the biggest MMA promotion to Western New York. "The last time the UFC was here in our city, Buffalo has since undergone a tremendous transformation," Brown said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC