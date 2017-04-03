UFC President Dana White Visits Buffalo
Ultimate Fighting Championship's President Dana White joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other local political leaders on Friday afternoon at 716 Food and Sport to celebrate the return of the biggest MMA promotion to Western New York. "The last time the UFC was here in our city, Buffalo has since undergone a tremendous transformation," Brown said.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
