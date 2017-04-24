UFC Fight Night 108 ratings fall below average for 'Swanson vs Lobov' on FOX Sports 1
Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the hurt business last Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 108: "Swanson vs. Lobov," which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, live on FOX Sports 1. The promotion's "Music City" fight card featured a featherweight showdown pitting division stalwart Cub Swanson against The Ultimate Fighter 22 slugger Artem Lobov, in which the former walked away with a unanimous decision victory . The late start on FS 1, beginning 32 minutes past the scheduled start, as well as sports competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs as well as boxing, saw the main card on FS 1 do 745,000 viewers, well below usual.
