UFC Fight Night 108 ratings fall belo...

UFC Fight Night 108 ratings fall below average for 'Swanson vs Lobov' on FOX Sports 1

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the hurt business last Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 108: "Swanson vs. Lobov," which took place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, live on FOX Sports 1. The promotion's "Music City" fight card featured a featherweight showdown pitting division stalwart Cub Swanson against The Ultimate Fighter 22 slugger Artem Lobov, in which the former walked away with a unanimous decision victory . The late start on FS 1, beginning 32 minutes past the scheduled start, as well as sports competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs as well as boxing, saw the main card on FS 1 do 745,000 viewers, well below usual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC