UFC Fight Night 108 Prelims: Brandon Moreno Choke Silences Dustin Ortiz in Nashville

Brandon Moreno connects with a head kick and submits Dustin Ortiz with a rear naked choke! #UFCNashville https://t.co/aZkPa6cQ1J Brandon Moreno has begun to build serious equity in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 's top-heavy flyweight division. "The Ultimate Fighter 24" graduate strangled Dustin Ortiz unconscious with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their UFC Fight Night 108 "Swanson vs. Lobov" prelim on Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.