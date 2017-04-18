UFC Fight Night 108 Prelims: Brandon Moreno Choke Silences Dustin Ortiz in Nashville
Brandon Moreno connects with a head kick and submits Dustin Ortiz with a rear naked choke! #UFCNashville https://t.co/aZkPa6cQ1J Brandon Moreno has begun to build serious equity in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 's top-heavy flyweight division. "The Ultimate Fighter 24" graduate strangled Dustin Ortiz unconscious with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their UFC Fight Night 108 "Swanson vs. Lobov" prelim on Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
