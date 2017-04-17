UFC Fight Night 108 predictions: 'Swa...

UFC Fight Night 108 predictions: 'Swanson vs Lobov' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing a bevy of "Prelims" fights to both UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 2 this weekend when UFC Fight Night 108: "Swanson vs. Lobov" storms Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. MMAmania.com's Patrick Stumberg kicks off the UFC on Fight Night 108 "Prelims" party with the first installment of a two-part undercard preview series below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC