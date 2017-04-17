UFC Fight Night 108 fight card: John Dodson vs Eddie Wineland preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight knockout artists John Dodson and Eddie Wineland will duel this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 108 inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Dodson has been a top contender for many years, but his current position is something of an unknown.
