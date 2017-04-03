UFC 210 predictions: 'Cormier vs Johnson 2' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship is bringing a bevy of "Prelims" fights to both UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 this weekend when UFC 210: "Cormier vs. Johnson 2" storms KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. MMAmania.com's Patrick Stumberg kicks off the UFC 210 "Prelims" party with the first installment of a two-part undercard preview series below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.