UFC 210 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide for 'Cormier vs Johnson 2'

The undisputed top two of the Jon Jones-free Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight division do battle once again this Saturday evening as Daniel Cormier and Anthony "Rumble" Johnson headline UFC 210, which takes place inside Keybank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., airing live on pay-per-view . UFC 210 will also feature a Middleweight showdown between former champion Chris Weidman and former Strikeforce champion Gegard Mousassi, as well as Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez and Patrick Cote vs. Thiago Alves at Strawweight and Welterweight, respectively.

