UFC 210 free fight video: Watch Danie...

UFC 210 free fight video: Watch Daniel Cormier destroy Dan Henderson via submission at UFC 173

In just one week, current Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier will put his 205-pound belt on the line for just the second time when he meets Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 on April 8 live on pay-per-view from inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The two first fought for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 187, which saw "DC" squash "Rumble" to the tune of a third-round submission.

