UFC 210 fight card: Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson 2 preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight rivals Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will clash TONIGHT at UFC 210 inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It's been quite some time since Cormier has actually put his title on the line.
