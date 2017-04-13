TUF 26 tryouts scheduled for May 23 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold open tryouts for season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter combat sports reality show on Tues., May 23, 2017 inside Palace Station Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Female mixed martial arts fighters in the strawweight and bantamweight divisions - as well as men in the middleweight class - are encouraged to attend, but all applicants must be between the ages 21-34 with at least three professional fights .

