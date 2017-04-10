Travis Browne-Alexey Oleynik Heavywei...

Travis Browne-Alexey Oleynik Heavyweight Clash Targeted for UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight contender Travis Browne is in the worst slump of his career, but if "Hapa" is going to snap that streak, it won't come against a soft touch. Browne will return to action at UFC 213 , where he is expected to face powerhouse Russian grappler Alexey Oleynik .

