Top MMA vacation training destinations in Asia
Home to many quality mixed martial arts gyms, Asia is a destination to consider for vacationers seeking a condensed "training camp" experience. SINGAPORE: Holiday-goers and martial arts enthusiasts have been coming to Asia for getaways that focus on getting in shape.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
