Top kickboxers from Oro to fight abroad April 32-30
CAGAYAN de Oro's prized Muay Thai fighters Alcer Lozada and Ely Fernandez are trying to beat the deadline to qualify to fight in another international competition. This after Lozada and Fernandez decided in the last minute to join the World Association of Kickboxing Organization Asia Kickboxing Championships on April 24 to 30 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC