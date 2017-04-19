Top kickboxers from Oro to fight abroad April 32-30

CAGAYAN de Oro's prized Muay Thai fighters Alcer Lozada and Ely Fernandez are trying to beat the deadline to qualify to fight in another international competition. This after Lozada and Fernandez decided in the last minute to join the World Association of Kickboxing Organization Asia Kickboxing Championships on April 24 to 30 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

