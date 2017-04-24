To Russia with love but bring on Canada
Tamworth-based martial arts stars, siblings Scott and Kristie Chaffey, have been left bitterly disappointed after a chance to compete for Australia against the mighty Russians in Siberia next month was cancelled at the last minute. THE GOAL: Multiple karate world champions and siblings Scott and Kristie Chaffey will aim to successfully defend their world titles in Canada.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
