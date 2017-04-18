The Walkmen: UFC Fight Night 'Swanson...

The Walkmen: UFC Fight Night 'Swanson vs. Lobov'

7 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returned to Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time since 2015, so it seems only fitting that a number of the UFC Fight Night 108 competitors walked to the Octagon to some classic tunes in the Music City. The main event saw longtime featherweight contender and fan favorite Cub Swanson arrive to The Beatles' "Come Together" and Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" ahead of his showdown with Artem Lobov .

