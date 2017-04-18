The MMA Circus w/ guest co-host James Lynch, Vinc Pichel, and Chris Curtis

EPISODE 107: The MMA Circus, hosted by Nick Baldwin and guest co-host James Lynch, is back for your listening pleasure. Vinc Pichel - UFC lightweight Vinc Pichel discusses his three-year hiatus from mixed martial arts, his return against Damien Brown at UFC Fight Night 110 in June, all of the sport's changes over the past three years, and much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.