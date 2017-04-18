The MMA Circus w/ guest co-host James Lynch, Vinc Pichel, and Chris Curtis
EPISODE 107: The MMA Circus, hosted by Nick Baldwin and guest co-host James Lynch, is back for your listening pleasure. Vinc Pichel - UFC lightweight Vinc Pichel discusses his three-year hiatus from mixed martial arts, his return against Damien Brown at UFC Fight Night 110 in June, all of the sport's changes over the past three years, and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC