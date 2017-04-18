Teenagers questioned after fire at Christchurch karate dojo
The fire licked the side of the building and tarnished the wall but did not cause significant damage, a Fire Service spokesman said. Two trucks were called to the scene about midday on Wednesday, at the Kyokushin Karate Webster dojo, on Main South Rd in Hornby.
